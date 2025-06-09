Lautoka fire destroys shed

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is urging businesses and property owners to strengthen fire safety measures after a structure at Delai Saweni, Lautoka, was destroyed by fire.

The fire broke out at a Car Wash and Tyre Centre premises on Monday evening.

The Lautoka Fire Station received the call at around 5:30 pm and responded with two fire appliances and nine firefighters.

Firefighters arrived about 11 minutes later and found a small, corrugated iron shed fully engulfed in flames.

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The fire was extinguished using three tank supplies, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.

However, the structure and its contents suffered 100 percent fire damage.

No injuries have been reported.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident shows how quickly a fire can spread and cause major losses.

He is urging business owners to properly manage electrical systems, appliances, flammable materials and other fire hazards.

Sowane is also encouraging businesses and property owners to install smoke alarms to provide early warning, especially when no one is present.

He says early detection gives people valuable time to respond, evacuate safely and alert emergency services.

The NFA will investigate the cause and circumstances of the fire.