Labasa summit to boost Vanua Levu agribusiness

The Labasa Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 will take place tomorrow and aims to tap into new export and investment opportunities for Vanua Levu’s agribusiness sector.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Vinesh Dayal said the summit will bring together key stakeholders from across government, business, agriculture, and finance to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the agribusiness sectors.

Dayal says this year’s focus is on the future sustainability of the Northern economy.

He says with the decline in sugar, everyone needs to collaborate in promoting agriculture not only for trade but for food security.

The theme for this summit is “Creating Agribusiness Opportunities in Vanua Levu.”

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says the summit is also a platform for businesses to explore investment and expansion pathways as well as export opportunities.

He says Vanua Levu holds immense potential for agribusiness, and through targeted investments, capacity building, and innovation, entrepreneurs and farmers can turn their potential into sustainable businesses.

