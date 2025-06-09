Labasa Airport to close for critical runway upgrade

Labasa Airport will be temporarily closed from February 16th to March 27th next year to allow critical runway pavement strengthening works to take place.

Fiji Airports says these works are essential to improving the safety, reliability, and long-term resilience of the airport.

It says funded by the World Bank under the Na Vualiku Project, this upgrade will strengthen key sections of the runway to improve its Pavement Classification Rating – a key measure of how much weight a runway can safely support.

Once completed, the upgraded runway will be able to safely accommodate ATR 72 aircraft operations, in line with an approved safety case!

Fiji Airports is also working closely with airline partners and transport stakeholders to finalise transport arrangements and ensure travel options for passengers are available during the temporary closure of Labasa Airport.

