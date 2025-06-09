Kuata Island leads the green wave

Source: Barefoot Kuata Island

Kuata Island is setting the pace for eco-tourism in Fiji.

A new cruise centre on the island shows a shift in tourism from just profit to protecting the land and sea.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said Kuata was showing how tourism and conservation can grow together.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is part of a bigger plan to protect fragile marine ecosystems.

“By offering world-class diving, immersive marine education, and authentic cultural insights, it invites our visitors to not only enjoy the Yasawas but to understand and respect them.”

The cruise centre offers more than just fun. Guests can dive with guides, explore marine life, and hear stories about local culture.

Barefoot Kuata CEO Gareth Essen shares that the goal is to give guests something deeper than just a holiday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.