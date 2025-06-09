Kamikamica rejects "Wannabe PM" taunt

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has labeled comments against him, referring to him as the “wannabe PM,” as arrogant and pathetic.

Kamikamica made this comment on a social media post by a local journalist who had written about career progression while questioning how the person pursues that ambition.

He further wrote in the comment section that this was very insulting to him and his family.

However, the post had not mentioned his name.

In a separate post on his official social media page, Kamikamica has written that he is open to the release of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of the now dismissed FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

He says he supports the Prime Minister in his decision to publicize the report.

Kamikamica was one of those interviewed during the inquiry.

Following a revelation by COI Chair, Justice David Ashton-Lewis, on the Australia-based Gold Coast community radio show, 4CRB’s “The Judge,” an individual was identified as a “wannabe Prime Minister.”

Justice Ashton-Lewis stated this person publicly supports Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while simultaneously engaging in covert undermining activities.

In defence, Kamikamica says he started the People’s Alliance Party with Rabuka to get rid of the FijiFirst government.

He says he was never asked to be Deputy Party Leader or Deputy Prime Minister.

The DPM also states that he and his wife sacrificed heaps to fight the last regime, adding he never asked the PM about being PM and never will.

He says anybody that knows him knows that he works hard and allows what he does in his career to determine progression.

Kamikamica says his focus is to rebuild Fiji and there is no time to waste.

He also assured his full support for Rabuka.

Nine individuals including cabinet members are implicated in the Commission of Inquiry report.

We have sent questions to the Prime Minister to ascertain if the interview breached any terms of reference.

