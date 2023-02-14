Israel strengthens its bilateral ties with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji and Israel continue to expand their partnership in the growth and development sector.

This as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad met with the non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, Roi Rosenblit at the Parliament Chambers yesterday.

They both held discussions on the commitment to progress in common areas of partnership such as agriculture, employment, development, economic progress, and regional development.

Ambassador Rosenblit was on a weeklong official visit to Fiji.

He also held meetings with senior government officials to discuss avenues for enhancing Fiji’s relationship with Israel.