Investigations into fire incidents continue

[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority says investigations into recent fire incidences have started and are ongoing.

These include the Gaji Road, Samabula, and Ratu Kadavulevu School Sukuna House dormitory fires.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says it is too early to state the cause of these fires as the investigations are continuing.

The NFA team is working with the Fiji Police Force forensics team and Sowane says some details are sketchy.

He adds, as such, NFA is unable to reveal any details, even preliminary findings until the investigation reports are finalised.

However, Sowane says as for the 2019 Degei House dormitory incident, at RKS the cause of the fire was an electrical fault from the laundry on the top floor.

Sowane says in the Sukuna House dormitory fire this week the top floor has sustained 80 percent damage while the ground floor remains intact.

The Fire Chief is urging school committees and managers to ensure that those who are engaged in electrical works and maintenance in their schools are qualified and licensed electricians.

Sowane adds the NFA has already started a nationwide program in which all schools will be inspected for fire safety compliance.