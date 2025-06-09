Inmate urges youth to choose wisely

Isoa Codrokadroka

After nearly two decades behind bars, an inmate is calling on young people not to waste their lives.

Isoa Codrokadroka, who was sentenced in 2005 at the age of 19, shared his story on Saturday during the Yellow Ribbon event in Nausori, encouraging youths to think carefully about the choices they make.

“My only advise to the youths out there, make use of every opportunity because there are evil days so if you choose the wrong ways you will end up in the wrong place so you better use your time wisely and think about the future.”

Now nearly 40, Codrokadroka is one of the artists under the Fiji Corrections Service’s Tagimoucia Gallery program.

He says seeing public support through the Yellow Ribbon Walk gave him a renewed sense of belonging and hope.

“I’m happy that plenty people are coming around, the public they are supporting the Yellow Ribbon, so for me as I am inside and coming to see a lot of people here, I know we are not alone.”

Police Officer Moli Karanavatu, who was part of community reintegration programs in Kadavu, says the event plays a vital role in second chances.

“For me it’s very important to attend this because it’s a way of supporting and giving them second chances as well—coming back from rehabilitation, giving them a chance to live amongst the community and live a normal life.”

Among the crowd on Saturday was Codrokadroka’s mother emotional and proud as she admired her son’s artwork.

For her, the event brought not just healing but hope that one day he will walk free again.

