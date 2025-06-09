Indo-Fijian community called to transform differences into strength

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta has urged the Indo-Fijian community to address internal divisions and work together for collective progress.

Speaking at the 5th Fiji National Hindu Conference in Suva, he said generational, regional, and organizational differences should not become barriers but be turned into strengths through a shared vision.

“What began as a story of migration and struggle has become a story of resilence, contribution and growth. Around 60,533 Indians came through ships from India, primarily from the northern part and from the southern part of India and have come to Fiji since then to increase society and economy growth.”

Article continues after advertisement



Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta

Mehta stressed that unity is no longer just a cultural ideal but a strategic necessity for the community to drive development and strengthen its contribution to the country.

He praised the conference as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together Hindu organizations, faith-based leaders, and community groups under the theme United Communities, Stronger Fiji.

Highlighting the Indian diaspora’s long-standing role in Fiji’s development, Mehta said what began as a story of migration and struggle has become one of resilience, contribution, and growth.

Mehta also reaffirmed the strong bond between India and Fiji, built on shared history, mutual respect, and cultural values.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.