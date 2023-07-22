India offers scholarships to Fijian students

Gandhinagar University in India.

A delegation from Gandhinagar University in India will be in the country until next Friday, conducting scholarship and training awareness.

They will be meeting with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education.

Director – International Affairs and Students Admission Ravindra Kumar says seven students were part of the last batch of international students enrolled in the University, prompting the visit to Fiji this year.

“You can say world class faculties who has been trained from Indian Institute of management which is a very renowned institute that kind of a trade faculty are there who can train the middle management up to middle management of all this forces.”

Gandhinagar University Ambassador Dr Priya Kaushal says Gandhinagar institute prides itself in its technology and science program and says Fiji will benefit from their programms.

“India being a very booming IT sector, so it’s not just the regular program that we’re catering to you know we have a lot of value additions added.”

Dr Kaushal says they have hosted students from all over the world and have scholarship plans for Fijian students.

“They all have been looking up to India as a next destination for study because the education cost for the destination is very cost effective in terms of the Western part of education.”

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar University also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pacific Polytechnic Institute.