HRADC Chair denounces alleged child abuse

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has strongly condemned the recent viral video showing a man allegedly abusing his young children.

In the video, the man, believed to be the father, is seen physically venting his anger on his children for not studying, while the children cry in distress.

HRADC Chair Pravesh Sharma states that any form of abuse, whether physical or emotional, is unacceptable, especially under the guise of discipline or teaching.

He stresses that using violence as a teaching method is harmful and can cause long-term trauma to a child’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

“Children cannot be punished. That is the law, and everyone needs to comply with it. Importantly, Section 41 of our 2013 Constitution, which deals with the rights of children, states in Section 41(d) that every child has the right to be protected from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, any form of violence, inhumane treatment, and punishment. So, there you go. This is not acceptable behavior, and if people are aware of it, they need to report it. Perpetrators must be held accountable.”

Sharma reiterates that such behavior is not only unlawful but also goes against the best interests of the child, as stated in the same constitutional section.