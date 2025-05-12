Heavy rain alert remains for North

[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure, with associated clouds and rain, lies to the northeast of the Fiji group and is gradually moving away from the country.

The Weather Office says occasional rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms is expected over the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti.

It adds that rain is expected to gradually ease to showers later tonight.

The Weather Office warns of flash flooding in low-lying areas, surface flooding in towns and cities with poor drainage, wet roads, and reduced visibility.

