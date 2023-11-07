Grace Race owners need to respect our laws: Tikoduadua

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the owners of the Grace Road Company need to respect our laws and immigration policies, even if they have contributed immensely to Fiji’s economy.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Tikoduadua says the Immigration Department’s investigation into the citizenship status of several key employees of the company and the processes used to grant citizenship is ongoing.

This is in regards to the saga affecting the company, which saw Tikoduadua order the deportation of seven Grace Road employees, including the company’s President, Daniel Kim.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says the ministry is taking all possible measures to ensure it never happens again.

“And if the laws were not considered properly at the beginning to grant whatever status keeps them here, then that needs to be corrected. But that is something that is ongoing.”

Tikoduadua adds while the Ministry is conducting an investigation, it is also conscious of the rights of the workers, both foreign and domestic.