Government welcomes more ICT cooperatives

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Government is encouraging more technology entrepreneurs to form ICT-based cooperatives as Fiji looks to expand its cooperative model into the digital economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji currently has only a small number of ICT-based cooperatives, but the growing interest in technology and innovation could change this.

He says small groups are already coming together to develop IT solutions, creating potential for more technology-focused cooperatives.

“We haven’t seen many ICT-based cooperatives, but that is not saying that they won’t come. There’s now an emerging entrepreneurial spirit in Fiji that focuses very much on innovation and technology.”

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Kamikamica says the Government sees cooperatives and small businesses as important vehicles for expanding economic participation.

He says the cooperative model could provide young entrepreneurs and technology developers with another pathway to build businesses and create jobs.

Kamikamica also says Fiji is leading efforts to establish a regional cooperative movement across Pacific island countries.

He says greater regional cooperation could create more economic activity and open up further opportunities for small businesses.