Government upholds safety amid pilot training delays

[file photo]

About 30 students at Pacific Flying School are facing delays in completing Multi-Engine and IFR training due to regulatory processes, the Civil Aviation Authority stated.

Civil Aviation Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka acknowledged the frustration experienced by students and their families particularly those who are self-funded or supported through scholarships such as Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

He said aviation training was a key pathway for Fijians seeking to enter the global workforce.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka emphasized that the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji is mandated to oversee safety, security and compliance under international standards.

He states the Ministry fully supports this mandate.

He added that all operators are expected to meet CAAF standards, which are widely known.

The government, Gavoka said was committed to maintaining a safe, transparent, and internationally compliant aviation sector while providing opportunities for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.