Government tightens project selection

[Source: File]

The Government says public development projects will not be selected simply based on individual requests or where communities are located, but through a structured process that prioritizes need, impact and available funding.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka adds the government must carefully prioritize projects because public resources are limited and not every development aspiration can be funded in a single financial year.

He says project selection is guided by the National Development Plan 2025–2029, Vision 2050 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, alongside Fiji’s fiscal and development priorities.

Rabuka adds data on population, access to services, infrastructure needs, economic activity and social conditions is used to identify where investment is most needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Under the PSIP Framework, new projects above the $2 million threshold are assessed against key criteria, including alignment with national development plans and relevant sector plans, economic, social and environmental benefits, climate change and disaster resilience, implementation, administrative and financial capacity, project readiness and feasibility, and proposed risk management measures.”

Rabuka says rural, maritime and remote communities will also receive attention, particularly for projects improving access to roads, water, sanitation, electricity, education and markets.

He says the aim is to ensure every public dollar delivers the greatest possible benefit while promoting balanced development and reducing disparities across Fiji.