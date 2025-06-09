Government supports Rewa development

Rural and Maritime Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka [left], at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

The Rewa province is seeing significant government investment.

Rural and Maritime Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, while speaking at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting, highlighted that over $36 million has been channeled into the province this financial year alone.

And looking at the bigger picture, from 2022 to 2025, that figure swells to an impressive $107 million in government investments.

Ditoka says this funding is transforming communities, including projects like the Lokia and Viria water pipe upgrades, the Bilo settlement water upgrade, the Kinoya sewer line, and improvements to the Rewa/Vutia road.

He says the government has been heavily involved in the development of the Rewa Province, which also includes health centre upgrades.

“The government is currently undertaking improvements on the Rewa/Vutia Road and upgrading the Nailili nursing station to support the Districts of Rewa and Vutia. Additionally, the Wainibokasi Hospital and Nausori Health Centre are both in the process of being developed.”

Ditoka says another area the government is working on is the upgrades and strengthening of infrastructure to help address climate change, given the geographical location of the Province.

The government is working on upgrading the seawalls of evacuation centers and providing boats and engines to assist the people of Rewa.

This support aims to help the province move forward.

The Rewa Provincial Council meeting will discuss issues that are currently affecting the province which includes climate change, vacant chiefly titles and land development to name a few.

The meeting is currently being held in Nadave Tailevu and will conclude today.

