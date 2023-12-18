Government steps in to ensure fairness in PALM referrals

[File Photo]

The government has stepped in to ensure that referrals by Fijians already engaged in the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme do not adversely impact those still on the waiting list at the National Employment Center.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh noted an increase in referrals by those currently involved in the scheme.

He explained that, as some Fijian workers are performing well, their employers tend to encourage them to recruit people they know.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [File Photo]

To maintain fairness, Singh says the government has reached an agreement with employers on the way forward.

“What we have done now, to be fair to those on the waiting list, is to say that if there is a referral, we will consider a portion of the team from the referral, and the rest must be from the list that is already in process.”

The Minister emphasizes the growing trust employers have in Fijian workers, which is now leading to increased referrals.

This positive trend underscores the scheme’s significant impact on employment opportunities.