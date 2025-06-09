Government backs second chances

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the welfare and rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals.

Speaking to hundreds of participants at the Fiji Corrections Service Yellow Ribbon Walk in Nausori this morning, Prasad said the program builds the foundation for safer communities, unlocks human potential, and creates a future where former inmates are not condemned by their past but empowered to contribute meaningfully to society.

He stressed that change begins when people take action, and forgiveness follows when empathy is chosen over judgment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad described the Yellow Ribbon Program as a wise and necessary investment.

“The program is one that returns dignity, reduces recidivism, and strengthens our nation’s social fabrics.”

He added that the government remains committed to providing efficient and cost-effective prison services, with a strong focus on rehabilitation.

This includes ensuring proper reintegration of inmates into society once they have served their sentences.

The Deputy Prime Minister said improving prison infrastructure and designing facilities that support both security and rehabilitation will be a key priority.

