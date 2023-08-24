Government and ADB collaborate on Suva Port relocation plans

The government and the Asian Development Bank are actively engaged in identifying a suitable new site for the relocation of the Suva Port.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Esrom Immanuel, has emphasized the necessity of this move.

The government’s vision, he says, involves establishing an integrated port capable of accommodating diverse maritime operations, including container ships, fishing vessels, and shipbuilding.

Immanuel says this shift would enable the current Suva Port to focus primarily on serving cruise liners.

The Minister has articulated that the proposed new port holds the potential to receive larger vessels with increased cargo capacities.

He also highlights the considerable role of maritime trade; ports act as crucial conduits linking regions and their transportation networks to global markets.

Immanuel stressed Fiji’s growing significance as a hub for Pacific Island nations, further underscoring the role of robust maritime infrastructure in fostering economic growth for Fiji.

He states that public-private partnerships have emerged as effective tools for enhancing port operations and facilitating the development of new port facilities.

Immanuel highlighted several pressing challenges faced by the existing Suva Port, including structural issues, maintenance costs, capacity limitations, and congestion due to its current location.

These obstacles, he adds, underline the urgency of the port’s relocation to a more suitable site.

Immanuel says that the ongoing issues, if unaddressed, could impede Fiji’s potential for economic expansion and development.

He made these remarks during the Suva Port Strategic Review and Site Selection Workshop held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

