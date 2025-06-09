Goundar Shipping launches attack against MSAF

[file photo]

Goundar Shipping Limited has made serious allegations against the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Yesterday, the country’s largest maritime vessel operator launched a scathing attack, accusing MSAF of gender inequality. The company claims that MSAF demonstrated double standards by recently revoking all licenses of one of their female captains.

Today, Goundar Shipping escalated the matter by making fresh allegations including misuse of public funds by MSAF Board members, corruption, bias in vessel registration processes, and conflict of interest.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has come under scrutiny from the government for negligence related to an oil spill involving the Lomaiviti Princess II in Suva Harbour.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has also returned powers to MSAF that were previously held by the Minister under the former administration. This includes the authority to determine which vessels can operate in Fijian waters.

We are trying to get comments from MSAF on the issues raised by the shipping company.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.