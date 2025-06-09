Global partners driving health upgrades

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says international partnerships are playing a major role in transforming Fiji’s health sector, with real improvements being made to hospitals, clinics, and community health services across the country.

Under the Vuvale Partnership, Australia is supporting the redevelopment of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva. Renovation works are also underway at Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu, with Taveuni Hospital next on the list.

Through the Duavata Partnership, New Zealand has delivered a new health centre at Dogo and refurbished nurses’ quarters in Momi, with more support planned for the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan has donated a CT scan machine and six ambulances, while South Korea’s KOICA is assisting with major facility upgrades.

China is helping evaluate Fiji’s Health Strategic Plans to improve long-term planning, and India continues to support medical training and workforce development.

United Nations agencies like WHO and UNICEF are providing technical expertise and strengthening emergency response capacity. The World Bank is offering funding and guidance for long-term reforms.

Rabuka also acknowledged the contributions of JICA and KOICA in supplying equipment, training, and infrastructure support.

He thanked all international partners, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to building a healthier, stronger, and more united future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.