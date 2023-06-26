Fund continues to support women academically

The Graduate Women Fiji scholarship fund is committed to supporting young women in realizing their dreams and fulfilling their own potential.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and a member of Graduate Women Fiji Lenora Qereqeretabua says that the satisfaction of seeing young women flourish academically cannot be measured.

She says that the fund will continue to support young women taking up various fields of study.

“The fund has successfully supported 13 young women who studied in the field of automotive and electrical engineering, carpentry, plumbing, sheet metal, civil engineering, electronics engineering, aeronautics and tertiary teaching in Agricultural Science.”

Qereqeretabua reiterates that Graduate Women Fiji will keep on promoting lifelong education to improve the status of women and girls and to enable women to effectively change the world to make it more peaceful.