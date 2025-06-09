FSC Chair criticizes Chaudhary’s comments

Nitya Reddy [file photo]

Chairman of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Board, Nitya Reddy, issued a strong rebuttal to statements made by Mahendra Pal Chaudhary at the FSC Annual General Meeting earlier last week.

Speaking during the New Farmer and Lease Renewal Grant Awards event, Reddy revealed that when asked about his plan for Fiji’s new sugar mill, Chaudhary entirely dismissed the proposal for a new mill in Rakiraki, claiming there was no need to build one there.

He adds that Chaudhary argued there was no compelling economic case for a mill at Rakiraki.

Even more astonishingly, Chaudhary suggested that the Lautoka Mill, one of Fiji’s critical operating mills, should be decommissioned and replaced with a new mill in Nawaicoba, Nadi.

Responding to this, Reddy questioned whether Chaudhary was “in his right mind,” asking how anyone who claims to represent cane farmers could seriously propose shutting down a functioning mill that serves thousands of growers. He pointed out that such a suggestion is not only extraordinarily irresponsible but also ignores the current infrastructure investments in Fiji’s port, sugar storage, and shipping facilities.

Reddy questioned whether Chaudhary was also suggesting building an entirely new seaport near Nawaicoba, highlighting the impracticality of his proposal.

He says these comments reflect a shocking lack of understanding of the sugar industry and an alarming disregard for the economic lifeline of Western Division farmers.

He adds that Chaudhary’s statements were not only impractical but also demonstrated how disconnected he has become from the realities faced by growers on the ground.

Reddy further questioned whether this is the type of leadership Chaudhary claims to offer to cane farmers, emphasizing that farmers deserve a realistic strategic vision, not reckless, irresponsible, and ill-considered statements designed for political gain.

Reddy reaffirms that the FSC remains focused on practical solutions, including modernizing infrastructure, supporting growers, and advancing evidence-based plans for future mill development.

