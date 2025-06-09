FRCS extends TIN requirement for Mobile wallets

Fiji Revenue and Customs Services has extended the due date for the mandatory Tax Identification Number requirement for mobile wallet accounts to 31st January 2026.

FRCS says that a valid TIN is required to open and maintain mobile wallet accounts.

According to the 2025–2026 National Budget Promulgation, all customers must update their details with their e-wallet service providers.

FRCS adds that customers who use e-wallets for business transactions must maintain a separate account exclusively for business use. They are also urged to ensure these accounts are correctly registered with a valid TIN and used solely for business purposes.

Under the new provisions of the Tax Administration Act, non-compliance may attract a fine of $25,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

FRCS says it will continue to work with all licensed e-wallet service providers to ensure the smooth rollout of these requirements.

