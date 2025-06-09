FRCS expands VAT monitoring

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has launched a public dashboard for the VAT Monitoring System.

This platform provides daily updates on compliance and allows the public to report fraud directly.

The dashboard, developed with Data Tech International, tracks fiscalized taxpayers, business locations, secure elements, sales, invoices and receipt verifications.

Article continues after advertisement

It also lets the public verify invoices, report when receipts are not issued, and flag suspicious transactions.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh said the move sets a new benchmark for transparency and fair competition.

He said expanding VMS coverage and opening access to real-time data shows progress and ensures businesses play by the same rules.

Data Tech International Chief Executive Officer Goran Todorov states the dashboard is simple, mobile-friendly and designed for all Fijians.

He said daily data, local filters, and fast reporting tools will strengthen trust in the tax system and push FRCS’s modernization.

The rollout comes as FRCS extends VAT monitoring to new sectors. Businesses in architecture, engineering, construction, real estate, and service stations must register by September 30.

FRCS reminded companies that compliance with Electronic Fiscal Device Regulations is mandatory.

Singh said transparency protects honest taxpayers, drives smart enforcement, and builds public trust in a fair system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.