First Pacific woman appointed Australia's AG

Newly appointed Attorney-General Michelle Rowland MP. [Photo Credit: Australian Labor Party]

Australia’s cabinet was sworn in yesterday, and the new Attorney-General has Fijian heritage.

Michelle Rowland MP is the first woman of Pacific heritage to hold Australia’s highest legal post.

Her upbringing in Western Sydney, guided by a proud Fijian mother and an Aussie father who first met in Suva in 1952, shaped her journey.

Michelle’s career spans community law, Blacktown City Council, and Cabinet, demonstrating how far determination and Pasifika values can take someone.

Her appointment places a strong Pacific voice at the heart of Australian justice and deepens the bonds between our two nations.

The Pacific Islands Council South Australia, on its Facebook page, while congratulating Rowland, says this lights the way for Pasifika communities everywhere as she champions fairness, integrity, and stronger ties across the Blue Pacific.

