First Lady launches children’s activity book on healthy living

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is lucky to have an abundance of tasty, nutritious and healthy produce available all year around and we should be grateful for this.

This was said by First Lady Filomena Katonivere during the launch of a Fijian-designed children’s activity book titled, “We love our veggies” by Courtney Underwood-Dass and Vittoria Pasca.

Katonivere says the book will educate Fijian children from a young age to value and appreciate local healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits and crops as part of their daily diets.

She acknowledged Underwood-Dass and Pasca for using their professional illustrator expertise as instruments of change to address the endemic Non-Communicable Disease that is affecting our young population.

The First Lady says the book will further promote the importance of developing healthy eating habits later in life.