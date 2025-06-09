Finance Minister hails SPX awards, honours Hari Punja

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel has praised the South Pacific Stock Exchange for bringing back its Annual Awards, describing the event as an important platform that supports Fiji’s economic growth.

Speaking at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Immanuel said strong governance and high-quality financial reporting are key to boosting investor confidence and strengthening Fiji’s economic reputation.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran businessman Hari Punja, recognised for his decades of service and contribution to Fiji’s financial, corporate and business sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel commended Punja’s impact, saying his vision and dedication have shaped Fiji’s corporate landscape and continue to inspire excellence across the business community.

He also reaffirmed the Government’s support for the SPX as it works to position Fiji as a leading financial hub in the region.

The Minister congratulated all nominees and winners, noting that their commitment to transparency, good governance and strong reporting standards is helping build a more dynamic and resilient Fijian economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.