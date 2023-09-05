Fiji’s capacity in public health programmes to be strengthened

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry for Health will continue to work with the Fiji National University and healthcare professionals to strengthen Fiji’s capacity in public health programmes.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu while addressing participants at the opening of the Pacific Islands Research Symposium 2023.

Dr Lalabalavu says there has been a conspicuous absence of operational research capacity in regional public health initiatives.

Therefore, he has urged stakeholders to forge stronger collaborations and enhance the translation and dissemination of research findings between governments, technical agencies, and local and regional academic institutions.

The theme for this year’s symposium is ‘Bridging the Policy Gaps: Pacific Health Evidence to Inform Pacific Health Decisions’.

The symposium will end tomorrow.