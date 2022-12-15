FLP questions provisional poll results

The Fiji Labour Party has questioned the provisional poll results for the 2022 General Election and the credibility of the entire count process.

Labour leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says feedback from IT experts appears to show considerable manipulation of data and interference with polling results.

Chaudhry has called for a manual count and an independent and complete audit of the system in the interest of transparency.

The former Prime Minister says of serious concern was the sudden announcement just before 11:30pm last night by the Supervisor of Elections that the Fijian Elections Office App had suffered some technical glitches.

He says it came at a crucial time when the count showed the People’s Alliance Party leading with 32,955 votes ahead of Fiji First with 18,468 votes.

Chaudhry claims after the blackout period of the app glitch, which lasted approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes, the results were completely changed with Fiji First in the lead with 132,037 votes compared to PA’s 102,255 votes.