Full Coverage

News

Fiji Water Foundation donates backpacks

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 3:00 pm
The Fiji Water Foundation will donate school backpacks and school supplies to secondary students in the west, ahead of the first school term in April.

The Fiji Water Foundation will donate school backpacks and school supplies to secondary students in the west, ahead of the first school term in April.

22,000 secondary students will receive backpacks containing essential stationery supplies.

The packs will include notebooks, rulers, pens and a book.

An additional 45,000 primary school students in the West will also receive backpacks in the coming weeks.

In total, the back-to-school donation will benefit over 67,000 students and support families who have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and recent flooding events.

The Fiji Water Foundation is facilitating the purchase, packing, delivery, and distribution of the backpacks to students in years 1 to 13 in the school districts of Ba-Tavua, Ra, and Lautoka-Yasawa.

 

