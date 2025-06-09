Fiji, Vanuatu reaffirm commitment to resolve maritime border

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji and Vanuatu are moving to finally settle their maritime boundary after more than a decade of talks.

Senior officials met in Port Vila to push negotiations forward.

The talks followed a meeting in June between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Vanuatu counterpart Jotham Napat during the Melanesia Spearhead Group Leaders’ Summit.

Maritime boundary discussions began in 2012 but had stalled since the last round in Suva in 2019.

The latest meeting, led by Fiji’s Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga, brought together officials from Lands, the Solicitor General’s Office and the Navy.

Dr Taga said the focus was on reviewing progress, aligning both countries’ positions and agreeing on a work plan for the coming months.

Officials stressed that finalising boundaries will give certainty and stability, allowing both nations to exercise sovereign rights over fisheries, minerals and other marine resources.

Clearly defined borders are also seen as vital in protecting sovereignty against threats from climate change and sea-level rise.

The meeting ended with the two countries reaffirming their commitment to conclude negotiations. An agreed outcomes document was signed, reflecting mutual respect, Melanesian solidarity and Pacific regionalism.

