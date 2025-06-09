Fiji takes leadership role in global seabed talks

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

Fiji has been appointed Vice-President of the 30th Session of the International Seabed Authority Assembly, now underway in Kingston, Jamaica.

Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa is representing the country following endorsement from the Asia-Pacific Group.

Cirikiyasawa says the appointment is a proud moment for Fiji and a recognition of its leadership in protecting ocean resources.

“It’s an honour to serve at a time when deep-sea stewardship is critical to our region’s future,”

Fiji’s presence at the Vice-Presidential level ensures Pacific voices are part of key global decisions on deep-sea exploration, environmental protection, and fair sharing of seabed resources.

Also part of Fiji’s delegation are senior officials from the Mineral Resources and Foreign Affairs Ministries, reflecting a united national approach to ocean governance.

