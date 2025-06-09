Fiji, Solomon Islands ODPPs launch regional prosecutor exchange

Source: Ministry of Justice / Facebook
The Offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Fiji and the Solomon Islands have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding, launching a Professional Twinning Program for prosecutors.
Under the program, prosecutors from each office will undertake six-week placements with their counterpart, enhancing training, professional skills, and understanding of regional legal challenges.
Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva says this is a milestone for both countries, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening the rule of law through collaboration and shared expertise.
Tikoisuva says it sets a strong precedent for regional prosecution cooperation.
The program covers practical skills in legal research, case presentation, stakeholder engagement, and specialised areas such as cybercrime, anti-corruption, financial crimes, human trafficking, and organised crime.
ODPP Fiji has already seconded Senior Legal Officer Simione Seruvatu to Tonga’s Anti-Corruption Agency under the same initiative.
Tikoisuva emphasized that the program promotes shared learning, standardized best practices, and stronger professional networks, delivering long-term benefits for prosecution services and communities across the Pacific.
