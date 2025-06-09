Fiji sets global example with triple disease elimination

The country has officially eliminated measles, rubella and trachoma.

This marks a historic breakthrough in public health.

Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu told Parliament the World Health Organization’s recognition highlights decades of relentless effort by healthcare workers, communities and partners.

He said this achievement follows the country’s polio elimination in 2000 and demonstrates commitment to a future free of preventable diseases.

Measles, a highly contagious virus, once caused repeated deadly outbreaks in Fiji including the 1875 epidemic that killed a quarter of the population.

Rubella can trigger serious birth defects while trachoma caused widespread blindness in children in the 1950s. Sustained vaccination campaigns, improved medical services, hygiene education and community participation have now brought these diseases under control.

Dr Lalabalavu explained that WHO’s verification involved rigorous evidence.

Fiji showed no endemic transmission of measles or rubella for over 12 months and reduced trachoma prevalence to below one per cent.

The process included surveillance, laboratory testing, population immunity assessments and outbreak preparedness.

The Minister credited health workers, nurses, educators, local authorities and international partners including WHO, UNICEF, the Fred Hollis Foundation and Australia’s Doherty Institute.



Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu

He said elimination requires continuous vigilance, high vaccination coverage and rapid outbreak response to prevent imported cases.

Fiji’s success brings economic and social benefits. Preventing measles, rubella and trachoma avoids costly medical care, protects productivity and reduces long-term disability.

Communities especially women and children, gain improved health, better school attendance and stronger social equity.

Dr Lalabalavu said the milestone reinforces Fiji’s reputation as a regional public health leader.

He pointed out the role of integrated programs including immunization, disease surveillance, water and sanitation initiatives and hygiene campaigns as essential to sustained success.

