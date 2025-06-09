Fiji reports strong trade growth

file photo

Fiji recorded strong growth in both exports and imports in June, the latest data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics shows.

Exports surged to key markets, with Australia leading the rise. Sales to Australia jumped by $32.2 million or 183.7 percent reaching $49.7 million.

This increase was driven by gold, women’s garments and provisions for aircraft and ships.

Exports to China grew sharply, rising $21.5 million to $23.6 million, mainly from gold, wood chips and kava.

Exports to the United States rose slightly to $35.5 million, supported by kava, turmeric and biscuits. Japan and Singapore also recorded modest gains.

On the import side, Singapore was Fiji’s top supplier in June with imports climbing $35.4 million, or 32.9 percent to $143 million.

China supplied $105.6 million worth of goods, up $15.5 million including communication equipment, vehicles and whisky.

New Zealand’s imports rose $7.7 million to $87.5 million, mostly milk powder and dairy products while Japan and Australia also saw strong growth.

Re-exports showed mixed results. Shipments to Tonga fell $6.1 million or 42.7 percent, to $8.2 million, while exports to Singapore rose $1.9 million to $4.6 million and exports to Tuvalu increased $1.3 million to $4.1 million. Re-exports to China fell $1.5 million, or 30.5 percent, to $3.4 million.

The Bureau said these figures reflect shifting market demands and changing trade patterns across Fiji’s major partners.

