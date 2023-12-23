Fiji Police boosts festive season safety

The 197 new recruits have complimented the number of police officers who are tasked to ensure Fijians are safe this festive season.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the new recruits have been distributed to all divisional centers and the police commanders will deploy them accordingly.

He stresses they have increased their visibility at all hot spots which includes towns, cities, roadsides, highways and even picnic spots.

However, ACP Driu says the public will also need to play their part.

“We must look after ourselves first. Our personal security, we must look after our properties, and sharing of information. We should be vigilant also in terms of our movement. If you are going to drive from Suva to Nadi, please take care.”

ACP Driu says officers on the roads will be checking for excessive passengers, alcohol level and documentation like driving licenses.