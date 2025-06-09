Fiji plants flag in Jerusalem

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The country has opened its first embassy in Jerusalem, a move that cements stronger ties with Israel and signals a deepening of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka led the opening during his official visit, describing it as a milestone in Fiji’s foreign policy.

Rabuka said the embassy was a clear statement of Fiji’s commitment to Israel. He notes that it will advance cooperation in technology, education, disaster resilience, food security, and security partnerships.

At a bilateral meeting in Jerusalem, Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s longstanding role in Middle East peacekeeping. He stressed that despite its size, Fiji remains firm in its support for global peace and regional stability.

He also updated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Pacific’s Ocean of Peace Declaration, a pact by Pacific leaders to strengthen solidarity and security across the Blue Pacific.

Netanyahu welcomed Fiji’s decision to establish the embassy, saying it reflected the strong friendship and shared values of the two countries.

He thanked Rabuka for his continued support, adding that Israel considers itself a steadfast friend of Fiji.

The visit, marked by the embassy opening and high-level talks has set the stage for broader cooperation between the country and Jerusalem.

