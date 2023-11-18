Fiji on track to cashless economy: Prasad

The government’s mission to adopt a cashless economy is being driven by global trends, in line with the continuous development of technology.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says while it may take more time and effort for the country to make the full switch to a cashless society, on its current trajectory, Fiji is well on its way.

He highlights the $200 back-to-school assistance for students as an example, with payments to be delivered through Vodafone’s M-PAiSA, Digicel’s MyCash and Telegraphic Money Order (TMO).

“These are things that are naturally going to happen, this is a time of digitization, AI, new technology and throughout the world, these things happen. In Fiji too, this is being driven by global trends, we have a lot of government payments, for example the $200 that we are going to give to our students at the beginning of next year.”

Prasad commends agencies in both the private and public sectors for slowly transitioning to digital and cashless transactions, making it convenient for all involved.

He adds that while there are still many challenges to overcome in terms of our establishing and improving the infrastructure to achieve a cashless economy, the wheels are well in motion to make the switch in the not-to-distant future.