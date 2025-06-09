Fiji joins push for regional resilience

Disaster-risk ministers and senior officials from across the Pacific, including Fiji, will convene in Palau tomorrow for the 2nd Pacific Disaster Risk Management Ministers Meeting.

The meeting is a pivotal gathering aimed at bolstering regional cooperation in the face of escalating climate and disaster risks under the theme “Strengthened Political Leadership for Disaster Risk Management in the Pacific.”

The forum builds on the groundwork laid by the inaugural meeting in Nadi, Fiji, in 2022 and the first inter-sessional meeting in Manila last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The urgency behind the meeting is clear: Pacific nations face more frequent and severe cyclones, floods, droughts and rising sea levels, threats that extend beyond lives and livelihoods to challenge sovereignty and cultural heritage.

President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. of Palau reaffirmed that his country stands for Pacific unity and collective progress, adding that “the solutions and partnerships forged during this gathering are essential for the resilience of our nations.”

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Pacific Community, Dr. Paula Vivili, stressed that the meeting presents “a critical opportunity to consolidate progress, strengthen partnerships, and chart a clear path forward for strengthened DRM and a more resilient, secure, and united Pacific.”

Ministers will examine past commitments, consider a draft Pacific Humanitarian Response Coordination Mechanism, advance the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and spotlight key initiatives including humanitarian warehousing, climate mobility, water security and early-warning systems.

The expected adoption of a new Declaration, setting out commitments, timelines and responsibilities for national and regional actors, marks a tangible outcome.

For Fiji and its Pacific neighbours, the meeting offers a vital chance to align policy, direct resources and deepen cooperation, recognising that only together can the region stand firm against growing climate and disaster threats.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.