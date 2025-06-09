Fiji faces critical shortage of legislative drafters

Fiji faces a critical shortage of legislative drafters, hindering the government’s ability to update essential laws.

Solicitor General Ropate Green revealed that despite over a thousand registered legal practitioners, only seven drafters are responsible for creating laws for the entire government.

Speaking at the Pacific Islands Law Officers Legislative Drafters Conference in Nadi, Green said the event provides Pacific countries a platform to share expertise and address this pressing gap.

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga added that he spent three years rebuilding the legislative drafting team, but many senior drafters left for better opportunities or were forced out.

“In all my meetings over the last three years, I have been trying to recruit as many drafters as possible. We now have the largest drafting team we’ve had in the past three years. However, most of our senior drafters have left—some for greener pastures and others were forced out. So, we have to start from scratch.”

Turaga explained that while the current team is now the largest in three years, the loss of experienced staff means they must effectively start from scratch.

He also emphasised that by collaborating across the region and focusing on local needs, stronger laws can be developed to protect communities and promote progress with fairness and foresight.

