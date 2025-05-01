Fiji explores new markets

[File Photo]

Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government is actively exploring alternative markets to strengthen the country’s trade resilience.

Rabuka says Fiji is working to diversify its export markets to boost trade resilience amid rising U.S. tariffs.

He highlighted the need to reduce reliance on a single destination and focus on countries with low or zero tariffs on Fijian exports.

Rabuka pointed to Fiji’s strong trade ties with Canada, especially in agriculture, as a model for expanding access.

“We must ensure that our exporters have access to a diverse and resilient market network, rather than depending on a single trading partner.”

He adds that the Minister for Trade has already received positive feedback on Fiji’s proposals, and formal trade discussions are underway with potential partners including Singapore and Indonesia.

