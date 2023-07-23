Fiji enhances regional and global engagements

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is now escalating its engagement in the region as well as globally.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the coalition government, in its first six months, has seen increased confidence, interest, and engagement from its partners.

Prasad says the government will work with its partners to move the nation forward.

He says there is a sense of freedom, purpose, and engagement.

“And we really appreciate that. And the government is ready to work with the international organizations, our partners, to ensure that we take this country and the region forward.”

Professor Prasad says they are trying their best to live up to the hope that people are putting in the new government.

“And so the confidence that is there but we, as a government, have to make sure that we are on our toes. We are able to facilitate; we are able to ensure that all our government ministries are coordinating things; we are able to facilitate investment; we are able to facilitate all these support mechanisms on time.”

Fiji is strongly emphasizing a collective and collaborative approach with these international donors and partners in ensuring Fiji’s economy excels moving forward.