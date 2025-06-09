Fiji activates cyber response team

Fiji’s digital progress is under threat from increasing cybercrime, says Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking at the opening of the CyberSec Symposium in Suva, Kamikamica said cybersecurity must keep pace with rapid digital transformation.

He revealed that Fiji will soon launch its National Cybersecurity Strategy 2025–2030 to protect critical infrastructure, data systems and citizens from growing cyber threats.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica warned that a single cyberattack could undo years of progress and pointed to the recent ransomware attack on Tonga’s government as a wake-up call.

He announced the activation of Fiji’s Computer Emergency Response Team and reaffirmed the country’s support for international conventions like the Budapest Convention and the upcoming UN Cybercrime Treaty.

Kamikamica also outlines key digital investments, including satellite connectivity and the landing of the Google Bulikula and Tabua subsea cables, positioning Fiji as a regional digital hub.

He said cybersecurity was not just a government issue but one that demands a whole-of-country approach.

