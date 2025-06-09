FIEH unveils new constitution, website, and CPD Policy

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Institute of Environmental Health has launched three new pillars that will transform the organization into a professional, modern, and high-impact body.

These pillars include a new website, a Constitution, and the Continuous Professional Development Policy for the Institute.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says these three initiatives represent an investment in transparency, governance, and its people.

Ravunawa says the new FIEH Website is a vital tool for transparency and information sharing.

He adds, it will be the central hub for the public to access guidelines, partners can see their strategic plan, and their officers can share best practices.

The Assistant Minister says the FIEH Constitution provides the necessary governance and ethical framework for the Institute.

“It is a formal declaration of your commitment to the highest standards of accountability. This Constitution is the compass that will guide the FIEH, ensuring it remains a strong, unified, and credible voice advocating for a healthier Fiji. It solidifies your identity as a profession of integrity and public trust.”

Ravunawa says the Institute’s Continuous Professional Development Policy is the most crucial.

He adds that in the rapidly changing world – with new pandemics, evolving technology, and unprecedented environmental challenges – lifelong learning is not an option; it is a necessity.

Ravunawa adds that this CPD Policy ensures that every Environmental Health Officer in Fiji is well-equipped, current on global best practices, and professionally registered.

