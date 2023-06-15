FICAC receives complaint against PA

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption confirms receiving a complaint against the People’s Alliance Party.

FBC News understands that the complaint was made by a Sailosi Nataku.

Nataku is making a series of allegations regarding the registration of the People’s Alliance to be recognized as a political party under the law.

Article continues after advertisement

The allegations made include forgery of signatures and theft of identity from the Social Democratic Liberal Party log book.

This afternoon, FICAC confirmed receiving the complaint and said it would need to go through the standard procedure like any other complaint.

FICAC says it will not be able to comment any further until it completes the formal procedures.

FBC News has sent questions to the People’s Alliance.

The Fijian Elections Office says it will respond on the matter soon.