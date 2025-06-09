Fatal Tailevu crash prompts LTA call for road user responsibility

The Land Transport Authority is urging the public to prioritize road safety after a fatal accident in Nadaro, Tailevu, claimed two lives and hospitalized five others.

According to preliminary police reports, a 27-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, veering into the oncoming lane and colliding head-on with another car.

The 27-year-old and the 48-year-old driver of the other vehicle died in the crash.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says that this incident comes just days after three other lives were lost on Fiji’s roads.

“These heartbreaking incidents reinforce a grim reality—too many road users continue to place their lives, and the lives of others, at risk when they choose to ignore road safety measures and traffic regulations.”

Rokosawa states that common causes of accidents include speeding, loss of control, driver fatigue, reckless overtaking, and dangerous driving.

The LTA continues to emphasize responsible road use for everyone, including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

The authority will work closely with the Fiji Police Force and municipal councils through regular enforcement operations.

Meanwhile, police have been sent questions regarding an alleged video on social media showing five people drinking and driving, believed to be from the same vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

