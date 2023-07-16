Empowering resource owners is vital: Koroi

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working with its stakeholders to economically empower iTaukei resource owners.

This has been highlighted by Fijian Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi while opening the Serua Provincial Council Meeting.

Koroi says they are working with resource owners to help them establish their own companies.

Article continues after advertisement

FHL CEO says that part of the program is the review endorsed by the Government to be conducted on all iTaukei institutions.

“These reviews are to help iTaukei deal with the challenges and time changes and prepare us to our future.”

Koroi reiterates that resource owners need to understand and adapt to the changes.

He is calling on all Fijians to come forward and work together with the stakeholders to ensure the program is implemented effectively.