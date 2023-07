Dravuni Island. [ Source : Pinterest]

A New Zealand national is being admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the victim was a passenger on board a cruise liner visiting Kadavu and sustained injuries while snorkelling in Dravuni waters.

It says it’s alleged he was hit by a small boat, causing serious injuries.

He was airlifted to Suva, where he remains admitted at the CWMH.

Investigation continues.